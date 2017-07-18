Woman apologizes for saying she had bomb, robbing Youngstown bank

Marion Edwards was sentenced to four years in prison

By Published: Updated:
Marion Edwards was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison after she pleaded guilty to a felony robbery charge. 

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who robbed a downtown Youngstown bank by saying she had a bomb strapped to her apologized for her actions,.

Marion Edwards was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison after she pleaded guilty to a felony robbery charge.

Police said Edwards went to the Home Savings and Loan on West Federal Street in March. Once there, she handed the teller a note saying she had a bomb.

The teller gave Edwards money and she walked out of the bank and boarded a WRTA bus traveling to Youngstown’s north side.

Edwards told the judge that she was sorry for the harm she may have caused.

“I wanted to say I am really sorry, and I genuinely apologize for giving her emotional and physical fear, and I hope that one day she will be able to forgive me,” she said.

Edwards had no criminal history before this incident.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s