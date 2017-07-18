Woman apologizes for saying she had bomb, robbing Youngstown bank

Related Coverage Woman arrested in bomb threat robbery of Youngstown bank

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who robbed a downtown Youngstown bank by saying she had a bomb strapped to her apologized for her actions,.

Marion Edwards was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison after she pleaded guilty to a felony robbery charge.

Police said Edwards went to the Home Savings and Loan on West Federal Street in March. Once there, she handed the teller a note saying she had a bomb.

The teller gave Edwards money and she walked out of the bank and boarded a WRTA bus traveling to Youngstown’s north side.

Edwards told the judge that she was sorry for the harm she may have caused.

“I wanted to say I am really sorry, and I genuinely apologize for giving her emotional and physical fear, and I hope that one day she will be able to forgive me,” she said.

Edwards had no criminal history before this incident.