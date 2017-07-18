Youngstown crime activity: Man accused of leaving dog in hot car

Wednesday, July 12

12:20 a.m. – 400 block of Clearmount Dr., police were called to investigate a shooting at a house. No one was hurt.

1:44 a.m. – 100 block of Brooklyn Ave., Jerome Givens, 55, arrested and charged with having weapons while under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. An officer pulled Givens over because his car matched the description of a vehicle that had just been at the site of a shooting on Hudson Street, according to a police report. Givens told the officer that he went to the house because a female relative had been raped. Police reported finding a bag of marijuana and a loaded pistol that they believed had been thrown from Givens’ car.

2:43 p.m. – S. Osborn Ave., Matthew Cochrane, 28, arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of cocaine. Police reported finding cocaine in Cochrane’s pocket, which he said he found while walking down the street.

4:25 p.m. – 300 block of W. Marion Ave., Margo Smith, 34, Joseph Jackson, 22, Shirley Ingram, 47, Doris Curry, 24, Erica Provitt, 39, and Felicia Baggett, 47, each arrested on prostitution-related charges after a sting on the city’s north side.

Thursday, July 13

12:05 a.m. – E. Midlothian Boulevard, Eryck Fletcher, 25, arrested and charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability. Police said a loaded firearm and a small bag of marijuana were found in Fletcher’s vehicle. Police were called to investigate after a caller accused Fletcher of driving a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting at her house.

3:44 p.m. – W. Chalmers Ave., Danielle Melnek, 29, arrested and charged with obstructing official business, criminal trespass, and possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Police reported finding Melnek hiding in a vacant house. She admitted that she had come to the house to use drugs, according to a police report. Police said she ran from officers after she was found to have a warrant for her arrest but was captured a short time later. Police said she had a needle with her and that she was also hiding a crack pipe in her bra.

Friday, July 14

3:05 p.m. – 2000 block of Belmont Ave., Gregg Mansour, 65, cited for cruelty to companion animals. A person at the Veterans’ Clinic reported that a dog had been left in a car with no water for about 20 minutes. Police said the windows were slightly open, but the car was in a location with little to no shade. The dog was heavily panting. Police said the temperature in the car at the time was 104 degrees. Mansour, who was inside the facility, was cited and the dog was left with him. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to pay a $50 fine plus court costs, according to court records.

9:45 p.m. – 200 block of S. Bon Air Ave., David Flores, 34, charged with discharging firearms in a city. Police received complaints that residents were firing a gun in their driveway. Flores initially denied firing the shots, saying someone had been firing a gun behind his house. However, police said there were shell casings in the driveway and a gun that had been fired in the house.

Saturday, July 15

7:51 p.m. – Belmont Avenue and West Bound Service Road, John Lawrence, 60, of Girard, charged with littering. Police said Lawrence was spotted throwing cans into the middle of the roadway. When asked why he was doing so, Lawrence said he wanted cars to run them over because he likes the cans to be flat, according to a police report.

Sunday, July 16

2:15 a.m. – 300 block of E. Auburndale Ave., police were called to investigate a fight in which two people were reportedly hit with a baseball bat. No arrests were made, and police noted that all three people involved were “extremely intoxicated” and had a difficult time remembering what the original disagreement was about.

3:45 p.m. – 700 block of E. Philadelphia Ave., Keyoshia Shaw, arrested and charged with criminal damaging and disorderly conduct. Police said Shaw kicked and broke a police cruiser’s window guard during an investigation into a domestic complaint.

5:57 p.m. – S. Schenley Avenue and Scheetz Road, Charles Poling, 59, arrested and charged with gross sexual imposition. A witness told police that Poling grabbed and hugged a young girl and kissed her on the cheek. While the girl was turning away, he grabbed her buttocks area and tried to kiss her on the lips, the witness reported.

8:42 p.m. – 2100 block of Thurber Lane, John Greiner, arrested and charged with OVI and possession of marijuana. A person in the neighborhood reported seeing Greiner get out of his car, lean against it, and then throw something into the sewer. Police found what appeared to be a bag of marijuana in the sewer, according to a police report. Police said the car was running and there was an open can of Twisted Tea alcohol inside. Police said Greiner appeared to be highly intoxicated. He had been arrested for OVI last year after police found him passed out behind the wheel in a Burger King drive-thru, according to the report.

Monday, July 17

12:32 a.m. – Redondo Road and Belmont Avenue, Bria McCall, arrested and charged with assault, theft, aggravated menacing, and criminal damaging. A woman told police that McCall took her keys and phone and then hit her with a metal baseball bat when she tried to get them back. Police said McCall was found later with the stolen phone.

2:31 p.m. – 4300 block of Rush Blvd., a man reported that his wallet was stolen from the glove box of his vehicle. Police said a phone had been left in the vehicle, possibly belonging to the suspect.

3:23 p.m. – 300 block of W. Federal St., Annette Alexander, 41, arrested on warrants for receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.

6:21 p.m. – High Street near Glenwood Avenue, a woman reported that she was being chased in a car by her ex-boyfriend and an unknown man. She said they tried to run her off the road and sprayed mace and threw bottles at the car. She believed he was chasing her because she filed domestic violence charges against him earlier in the month.

6:51 p.m. – 500 block of E. Philadelphia Ave., reported theft of a television during a home burglary.

9:02 p.m. – 1600 block of Lynn Ave., a woman said she was assaulted and robbed by an acquaintance when she went to pick up her friend from the house. The friend told police that the victim had gone there to sell the suspect some Xanax and that’s when the assault happened.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department.

