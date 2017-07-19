Austintown police: Road rage leads to fight with crowbar

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A road rage incident that led to a fight involving a crowbar at an Austintown home resulted in one man arrested for assault Monday.

Davonte St. Thomas was jailed and charged with assault, aggravated trespassing and endangering children.

According to a report, just before 6 p.m., police arrived at a South Yorkshire Boulevard home and spoke to a man and his son. The man had lacerations to the left side of his head, nose and left eye, and his glasses were broken.

The man and son told police they were driving east on Mahoning Avenue when a Chrysler started closely following behind them. They said when they went to turn right onto S. Beverly Ave., the driver, St. Thomas, switched lines, pulled alongside their car and started yelling at them. He then followed them to their S. Yorkshire Blvd. home.

According to the report, the man and son pulled into their driveway when St. Thomas parked the Chrysler in front of a home and ran up their driveway. He then started punching the father several times and threw him to the ground.

Police say during this time, the son ran into the garage and grabbed a metal crowbar to defend his father. The son told police he hit St. Thomas three times with the crowbar in the ribs and arms. The fight then moved further down the driveway, stopping when the father pulled some of St. Thomas’ dreadlocks from his head.

The father and son told police St. Thomas got back into his Chrysler — which had small children in the backseat — drove through the victims’ front yard and sped away.

Police spoke with several neighbor eye witnesses who told the same story as the father and son. After investigating the scene and gathering evidence — including video evidence of the fight — police went to St. Thomas’ North Four Mile Run Road home and arrested him.

According to the report, St. Thomas told police he committed the offenses because the father called him an obscenity during their exchange on Mahoning Ave.

St. Thomas appeared in Mahoning County Court Wednesday and plead not guilty to the charges.