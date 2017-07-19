Authorities arrest both inmates who escaped jail in Ohio

Related Coverage Authorities searching for two inmates who escaped northern Ohio jail

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) – Authorities in northern Ohio say both inmates who escaped from a county jail through an unlocked emergency door are back in custody.

Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton says the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 37-year-old Mickey Hardy about 1 p.m. Wednesday at a house in Toledo. He says Toledo police arrested the other inmate, 26-year-old Jordan Chapman, later Wednesday. Additional details of the arrests weren’t immediately available.

Hilton says the two escaped Monday through a door in the outdoor recreation area of the jail in Fremont. He said the door experienced a mechanical failure.

Court records show Hardy was jailed on aggravated menacing and burglary charges. Chapman was jailed on stolen property charges.

Officials say another inmate escaped through the same door in 2016, but was captured an hour later.

