Boardman crime activity: Woman reports teen put phone under dressing room door

Wednesday, July 12

7:43 p.m. – 400 block of Boardman-Poland Rd., a 16-year-old Boardman boy was arrested charged with voyeurism after a woman reported that he stuck his cell phone under her dressing room door at Plato’s Closet while she was trying on clothes. Police said surveillance video at the store showed the suspect putting his cell phone under the door while acting like he was looking at sunglasses. His phone was taken by police as evidence.

Friday, July 14

1:10 a.m. – 5100 block of Glenwood Ave., a woman reported that she received a phone call and text messages from a person that sent her what appeared to be nude photographs of children. She said the caller told her that she was on drugs and that she needed money, saying she could have sex with the children in the photos for $200 each. The woman said she told the caller that she was going to call police at which time the caller threatened that she and “her man” would kill her, according to a police report. The last message that was received said “Die b**ch,” according to police.

9:57 a.m. – 8200 block of Market St., Heather Drabiski, 44, of Austintown, arrested on a grand theft warrant. The owner of Hercules LED, where Drabiski was a bookkeeper, reported that Drabiski wrote 33 checks to herself, totaling about $29,000. Some of the checks were forged with the owner’s signature, according to a police report, and had been written from September of 2016 to March of 2017. He said Drabiski admitted to the thefts and said told him that she did it to support her heroin habit.

3:04 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., Stefan Syrjanen, 32, of Poland, arrested on a warrant for an inducing panic charge. Police said the charges stem from an incident on May 20 in which Syrjanen overdosed at a car wash. He told police that he snorted heroin before he began to vacuum out his car, according to a police report.

Saturday, July 15

7:27 a.m. – 500 block of Boardman Poland Rd., police were called to investigate a break in at Chuck E. Cheese’s. Investigators said a window was broken, but it did not appear that anyone would have been able to get inside. Blood was found on the window, which was taken as evidence.

Sunday, July 16

12:23 a.m. – 100 block of Ferncliff Dr., Daniel Zarlingo, 27, of Poland, arrested and charged with OVI and failure to control after a rollover crash in which his vehicle came to a rest in a backyard. Police said Zarlingo crossed Market Street and continued through the parking lot of Yankee Kitchen at a high speed, swerving to miss a parked semi truck’s cab. He then jumped a grass embankment, launching his vehicle airborne and clipping a tree before rolling on to its side. A man living at the house said he had been in the backyard playing with his children just seconds before the crash. Police said Zarlingo had a blood-alcohol content of .168, above the legal limit of .08, and admitted to drinking three Long Island Iced Tea drinks.

12:48 a.m. – Market Street at Overhill Road, Royce Taylor, 38, of New Castle, Pa., arrested and charged with OVI during a sobriety checkpoint. Police said Taylor had a blood-alcohol content of .154.

2:46 a.m. – 7300 block of South Ave., police were called to Krakatoa for a fight between two men. The men involved, Gerritt Roon and Jordan Darby, declined to file charges. Police charged Darby with OVI. Roon was arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of marijuana after police said he tried to swallow a bag of the drugs.

5:10 p.m. – 300 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., Arnold Harding, 60, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with criminal trespass. A manager at Ollie’s reported that Harding had been camping out in front of the store for days and was “making customers nervous,” according to a police report. Police said Harding had a past criminal trespass warning from the Boardman Plaza.

Monday, July 17

2:02 p.m. – 7000 block of Market St., Roy Bratton, 24, arrested at the Wagon Wheel Motel and charged with possession of dangerous drugs and drug abuse instruments and paraphernalia.

4:11 p.m. – Market Street, Monty Lester, 53, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with OVI, a marked lanes violation and following too closely. Police received complaints about a possible drunk driver and said Lester kept slamming on his brakes after getting too close to the vehicles in front of him. During the traffic stop, he then hit a curb and drove up on the devil strip, almost striking a telephone pole, according to a police report. When asked for his license and insurance card, he handed the officer a receipt and $2 in cash, according to the report. Police said Lester was found to have a blood-alcohol content of .342 after a breath test.

Tuesday, July 18

2:46 a.m. – 4000 block of Shelby Rd., an officer in the area noticed a car door that was open and disheveled items inside. Upon investigation, the officer found that another vehicle in the area had been gone through. The officer noted that as he was investigating the break ins, he heard a car door nearby shut and saw three people running in the area. Those running dropped a blue purse in the process. A 16-year-old Ursuline High School student, listed as a runaway, was arrested and charged with theft, obstructing official business and with a curfew violation. The other suspects weren’t immediately found.

