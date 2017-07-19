Close losses proved to be tough; Brookfield looks to get back to week 11

2017 Brookfield Football Preview

Head Coach: Randy Clark, 13th season (76-51)

Last Season: 7-3 (4-2), T-2nd place in AAC Blue

Division: VI (Region 21)

The Good News

Returning Starters: Offense – 7; Defense – 7

In 2016, Brookfield featured the only backfield which had two rushers who gained over 1,000-yards rushing (Xavier Bailey – 1683; Alex Clark – 1053). Bailey has since left for Athens (Ohio University) but Clark is back for his senior season. Clark has led Warrior running backs in rushing in each of the past two seasons (finished second both years behind the team’s quarterbacks – Xavier Bailey and Augustus Necastro). Within the last two seasons, Alex has gained an average of 6.0 per carry during that time span. Along the defensive line, Clark has racked up 101 tackles in three seasons along with 4 quarterback sacks. In front of Clark will be the return of senior Bailey Litz, who was named to the Second-Team All-AAC a year ago for his work along the offensive line. Senior tackle Trevor Pegg, who stands 6’5, will be back in the mix upfront for the Warriors. The coaching staff is expecting big things from junior track star Dionte Colwell – who will playing a key role in the offense at the skill positions. On defense, Brookfield will look to rely on Clark as well as Luke Bender and Anthony Yauger. Bender, a senior defensive lineman, finished the 2016 season tied with Litz atop the Warrior stat board with 6 quarterback sacks. Yauger, a senior linebacker, closed out last Fall with 45 total tackles. “Our strength will be our front seven on defense,” points out coach randy Clark. “On offense, our line and running back will be our strengths as well.”

2017 Schedule

Aug. 25 – at McDonald, 7

Sept. 1 – Springfield, 7

Sept. 8 – at Cuyahoga Heights, 7

Sept. 15 – Liberty, 7

Sept. 22 – at South Range, 7

Sept. 29 – Edgewood, 7

Oct. 6 – at Girard, 7

Oct. 13 – LaBrae, 7

Oct. 20 – at Campbell Memorial, 7

Oct. 27 – Champion, 7

Challenges

Obviously, the losing the likes of a dual-threat quarterback in Xavier Bailey will not be easily replaced. Bailey completed 51.9% of his passes for 555 yards and 7 scores. He also raced for 1683 yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging 8.9 yards per tote. Bailey also led the team in punting (28.7) and in interceptions on defense (2). Also gone is his favorite target – Brian Hiner. The multi-sport standout caught 36 passes for 321 yards (3 TDs). Clark adds entering camp, “Receivers and quarterback will be our weakness” with the limited amount of time which they’ve had on the varsity level. Carmen Furillo was a First-Team All-AAC recipient last Fall while playing up front on offense. Now, he leaves a void along both lines (67 tackles, 5 sacks). Chad Filipovich played a key role on the team over the past couple of years. Filipovich finished his prep career with 126 defensive stops over the past two seasons.

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: .626 (67-40)

Playoff Appearances: 4

Playoff Record: 3-4

League Championships: 1 (2015)

League Record: 16-13*

*-2007 Trumbull Athletic Conference; 2008-09 and 2015-16 All-American Conference

2016 Results

Warriors 28 Champion 6

Warriors 22 Campbell Memorial 7

LaBrae 20 Warriors 14

Warriors 44 Girard 26

Warriors 30 Edgewood 7

Warriors 54 Newton Falls 12

Liberty 27 Warriors 21 OT

Warriors 49 Berkshire 20

Warriors 53 Valley Christian 19

Springfield 31 Warriors 27

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 35.6 (10th in Area)

Total Offense: 358.9

Passing Offense: 58.8

Rushing Offense: 300.1

Scoring Defense: 18.3 (13th in Area)

…Brookfield has averaged 33-points or more in each of the last three seasons (2014: 32.8; 2015: 37.5; 2016: 35.6).

Key Number

Brookfield’s first two seasons back into the All-American Conference has been extremely successful (10-2). The last time, the Warriors had finished with winning records in back-to-back seasons prior to the present was in 1993 (4-2) and 1994 (6-0) when they were a member of the Trumbull Athletic Conference.

Featured Stat

In each of the past five seasons, Brookfield’s quarterbacks have completed 51% or better.

2016 – Xavier Bailey, 51.9% (55-106)

2015 – Augustus Necastro, 55.6% (144-259)

2014 – Augustus Necastro, 65.6% (105-160)

2013 – Augustus Necastro, 54.5% (103-189)

2012 – Jeremy Quinlan, 53.8% (86-160)