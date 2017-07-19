Cops: Cle. customer threatened to shoot someone over bad sandwich

SOUTH EUCLID, OH (AP) — Police in suburban Cleveland say a fast-food restaurant customer angry about the way his sandwich tasted and looked threatened to shoot somebody over it.

The South Euclid Police Department reported receiving a call Tuesday about a man storming into the Steak ‘n Shake restaurant “acting crazy,” saying he had a gun and was going to shoot someone. Police said he entered the kitchen while customers fled.

Police said he was “very irate and extremely uncooperative” but didn’t have a gun. They arrested the 20-year-old man, and he was being held Wednesday pending a court appearance on an aggravated menacing charge.

Police posted on the department Facebook page tips for better ways to deal with restaurant dissatisfaction.

Police added in the post that they don’t take special orders at “hotel SEPD.”