Dora Cooper Obituary

MENTOR, Ohio – Dora I. Cooper, age 91, of Mentor, Ohio and formerly of Jamestown, passed away on Wednesday morning, July 19, 2017 in David Simpson Hospice House, Cleveland, Ohio.

She was born in Corry, Pennsylvania on September 16, 1925, a daughter of Harry and Sarah (Greeley) Noxon.

She was a graduate of Edinboro State Teachers College.

On December 31, 1949, she married Joseph Cooper, he passed away on March 26, 2014.

She was a member of Jamestown Presbyterian Church.

Dora was a math teacher at Jamestown High School for 30 years.

She is survived by a son, Arthur Cooper and his wife, Carol of Mentor, Ohio; two grandsons, Joseph Cooper of Fresno, California and Brad Cooper and his wife, Dawn of Eastlake, Ohio and a brother, Lawrence Noxon of Columbia, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, William Noxon and Eugene Noxon and two sisters, Mary Sargent and Patricia Ballog.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jamestown Presbyterian Church, 411 Liberty St., Jamestown, Pennsylvania 16134.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 23 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

Inurnment will be held in Parklawn cemetery.

Please visit www.loutzenhiserfuneralhomes.com to send online condolences to the Cooper family.



