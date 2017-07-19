Dorothy Davis Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Dorothy Davis, of Sharon, died in the emergency room of Sharon Region Health System at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2017, after an extended illness. She was 92.

Dorothy was born March 15, 1925, in Sharon to Adam and Anna Bastian Klein.

She worked in housekeeping for Clarion College and was a waitress for many restaurants in the Valley.

Dorothy enjoyed collecting cookbooks, sewing and puzzles.

She is survived by sons, Alvin Davis, Jr. and his wife, Cheryl, Sharpsville and Russell W. Davis and his wife, Debora, Washington, Pennsylvania; a sister, Eleanor McGill, Erie; a brother, John Klein and his wife, Ruth, Hermitage; four granddaughters, Melanie Bender and her husband, Ian, Janine Jackson and her husband, John, Diane Crawley and Dorothy George and six great grandchildren, Nick Guthrie, Tim Guthrie, Jasmine Bender, Anthony Bender, Lianna Jackson and Sam George.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alvin Davis, Sr., whom she married July 7, 1951 and who passed away July 14, 1998; a great-grandson, Dustin Cornman; five sisters, Elizabeth Battayanni, Anna Snider, Louise Burns, Joanne Klein and Sophia Owen and two brothers, Edward and James Klein.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 24, 2017, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory in Hermitage.

Funeral services will follow beginning at 3:00 p.m. Monday, July 24 at funeral home chapel.

