Douglas Darnall Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Memorial services celebrating the life of Douglas Darnall will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 22 at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel.

Doug was born December 12, 1942 in Los Angeles, California, the son of Ira and Jeanette Darnall.

Doug died Wednesday evening, July 19, at his home.

He graduated from Chula Vista High School in California, attended San Diego State and received his PHD from Kent State University.

Doug was the C.E.O. of PsyCare for 27 years.

Doug was a member of a number of psychological organizations, served as President of Mineral Ridge School Board and was a published author.

Doug is survived by his wife, Jan (Fredrick) Darnall whom he married July 1, 1978; daughters, Brianna (James) Herzing of Pittsburgh and Lindsey (Adam) McMahan of Columbus; grandson, Grady and granddaughter, Mackenzie. He is also survived by his brother, Dick Darnall in North Carolina.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 22 prior to services at the funeral home.

The Darnall family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Development, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh PA. 15232 in Doug’s memory.

The family would like to extend thanks to Hospice of the Valley for all their kindness during this difficult time.



