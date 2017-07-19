FBI looking for suspect in child sex exploitation investigation

(WKBN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is looking for a person of interest in a child sexual exploitation investigation.

The FBI said it is believed that the unidentified man — who investigators are calling John Doe — may be in Ohio or other surrounding states.

The FBI released photos of the man, produced in July of 2014, in Louisville, Kentucky.

He is likely between the ages of 40 and 60 years old with grayish-brown hair, balding at the crown of his head.

Those with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts are asked to submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

No charges have been filed yet in the case, so the FBI said the man in the photos is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.