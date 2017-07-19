Linda Darlene Beighley Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (Formerly Shenango) – Linda Darlene Beighley, 67, of 110 Fredonia Road, Greenville, (Hempfield Township), Pennsylvania, formerly of Shenango, Pennsylvania, passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19 at The Grove at Greenville. She lived a life full of health struggles and now has been granted peace and comfort with the Lord.

She was born at Greenville Hospital in Greenville, Pennsylvania on February 4, 1950, the daughter to the late, Arthur and Vada Zarie (Thomas) Beighley.

Linda was a long-time member of Zions Reformed United Church of Christ in Greenville.

She attended the Mercer County Crippled Children’s Center and MCAR, both of Hermitage, Pennsylvania. Linda volunteered at The Good Shepherd Center and Salvation Army, both of Greenville and was a receptionist and greeter at MCAR.

She enjoyed going to church and attending church functions, going to the movies, car rides, dining out, talking on the phone and attending family affairs. Linda would occasionally take senior citizen trips with Anderson Coach and Travel and maintained a very positive outlook on life.

Linda is survived by three sisters, Carol Holler of Greenville, Sandra Wiand of Greenville and Hilda Zuschlag; her husband, James, of Greenville; one brother, Tom Beighley and his wife, Peg, of Greenville and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Lee Holler.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 21 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.

A funeral service with committal prayers will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 21, with Rev. June Boutwell of Zions Reformed United Church of Christ in Greenville, officiating.

Burial will be held at Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to Zions Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main St., Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.



