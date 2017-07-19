Local boy scouts will join 35,000 scouts at national event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local boy scouts will be joining an estimated 35,000 scouts at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia on Wednesday.

The 39 scouts from Trumbull, Mahoning, Geauga Lake and eastern Portage counties will be spending 10 days at the Summit Bechtel National Scout Reservation near Mt. Hope, West Virginia.

“Seeing new people will be nice. It will be a lot of people to talk to and get to know,” said boy scout Mike Bour.

While scouts can enjoy camping and making new friends, they will also have the opportunity to try high-adventure activities, learn new skills and work on merit badges.

Fourteen scouts and three adult leaders are from the Trumbull and Mahoning counties, and four of the scouts are youth leaders.

The national scout event they will be attending is held every four years, and draws in tens of thousands of scouts, volunteers and staff to celebrate scouting.

The local scouts are with the Greater Western Reserve Council of Boy Scouts of America.