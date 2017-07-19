Louis F. Paltza, Jr. Obituary

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Louis F. Paltza, Jr., 94, of Troy Township, died Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center in Chardon.

He was born November 2, 1922 in Cleveland, the son of Louis F. and Priscilla (Radovitz) Paltza.

A decorated World War II combat veteran, Louis was an infantryman in the Army Rangers and a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. He attained the rank of First Sergeant and was awarded the Purple Heart.

A graduate of John Adams High School in Cleveland, Louis had been part-owner of Burton Village Sunoco Automotive Repair Center and retired as a material handler for Stock Equipment. He served two terms as mayor of Burton Village and had been chairman of the planning and zoning committee.

He had been active in youth sports, having coached football, boys baseball and girls softball. He was active in Boy Scouts and was a 50-year member of American Legion Post 459.

Surviving are three children, Louis Paltza of California, James Paltza of Florida and Penny (Michael) Furda of Troy Township; eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death is his wife, Ruth L. (Kovacs) Paltza; a son, Kenneth Paltza and four brothers, Alex, Zulie, Ernie and Joe Paltza,

Per his request, cremation is taking place.

Family and friends will gather at a later date to celebrate his life.

Arrangements are being handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.



