Senator John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer following surgery

Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain's doctors described the surgery as a "minimally invasive" procedure that removed a nearly 2-inch blood clot

FILE - Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. listens on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, during the committee's confirmation hearing for Nay Secretary nominee Richard Spencer. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

PHOENIX (AP) — Sen. John McCain’s office says the Arizona Republican was diagnosed with brain cancer after a surgery to remove a blood clot.

According to CNN, it’s the same type of brain cancer Ted Kennedy had.

A brief statement released Wednesday by McCain spokeswoman Julie Tarallo describes the 80-year-old as being “in good spirits and recovering comfortably at home with his family.”

Tarollo says additional information will be released as it becomes available.

McCain is a six-term senator.

His office announced Saturday that McCain had surgery Friday to remove a blood clot from above his left eye. Pathology reports on the clot were expected in several days.

They said McCain’s doctors had advised him to stay in Arizona this week to recover.

The doctors described the surgery as a “minimally invasive” procedure that removed the nearly 2-inch (5-centimeter) clot.

