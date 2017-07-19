Senator John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer following surgery

PHOENIX (AP) — Sen. John McCain’s office says the Arizona Republican was diagnosed with brain cancer after a surgery to remove a blood clot.

According to CNN, it’s the same type of brain cancer Ted Kennedy had.

A brief statement released Wednesday by McCain spokeswoman Julie Tarallo describes the 80-year-old as being “in good spirits and recovering comfortably at home with his family.”

Tarollo says additional information will be released as it becomes available.

McCain is a six-term senator.

His office announced Saturday that McCain had surgery Friday to remove a blood clot from above his left eye. Pathology reports on the clot were expected in several days.

They said McCain’s doctors had advised him to stay in Arizona this week to recover.

The doctors described the surgery as a “minimally invasive” procedure that removed the nearly 2-inch (5-centimeter) clot.