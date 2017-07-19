Nunez’s RBI single in 10th leads Giants past Indians, 2-1

Indians lost for the fifth time in sixth games

By JOSH DUBOW Published:
Cleveland Indians Baseball - Cleveland, Ohio

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Eduardo Nunez hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning and the San Francisco Giants snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Pinch-hitter Conor Gillaspie started the winning rally with a leadoff double against Cody Allen (0-5) to celebrate his 30th birthday. Denard Span then reached on a bunt single that sent pinch-runner Kelby Tomlinson to third.

That set the stage for Nunez, who grounded a single to right through a drawn-in infield to give the struggling Giants a rare win.

Allen had escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the bottom of the ninth by striking out Joe Panik and getting Gorkys Hernandez to fly out to right field. But he couldn’t get the job done in the 10th as the first-place Indians lost for the fifth time in sixth games.

Sam Dyson (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.
