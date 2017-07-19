O.J. Simpson’s hearing revisits old obsession for TV

Simpson's trial in California for the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman, was televised more than two decades ago

FILE - In this May 13, 2013 file photo, O.J. Simpson appears at an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court, in Las Vegas. The former football star appeared in Hertz ads for more than a decade and came to be associated with the rental car company. Simpson had continued making appearances at events for the company. That ended in 1994 when he was charged with first-degree murder of ex-wife Nicole Brown and friend Ronald Goldman. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, Pool, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Television networks will interrupt this presidency on Thursday to revisit an old obsession.

ABC, NBC, CNN, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, HLN and ESPN will show O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing at a Nevada prison, as he seeks freedom after spending more than eight years locked up for armed robbery and assault. CBS said it will air part of the hearing on television and livestream all of it on its CBSN digital news affiliate.

Simpson’s trial in California for the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman, was a television obsession more than two decades ago. The former football star was acquitted, but has been imprisoned for trying to steal sports collectibles.

Interest in Simpson was revived last year with ESPN’s documentary “O.J.: Made in America,” and the FX miniseries, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Former Los Angeles police detective Mark Fuhrman, who testified in Simpson’s original trial, will provide analysis for Fox News Channel.

This story has been corrected to show that Nicole Brown Simpson was O.J. Simpson’s ex-wife at the time of her death.

