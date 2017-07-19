Paul McCoy Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Paul McCoy, age 64, of Salem, passed away at 4:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at his home following a long illness.

Paul was born June 14, 1953 in Salem, Ohio, a son of Laura (Endicott) McCoy and the late Robert McCoy.

He was a member of the Harvest Baptist Church.

Paul served as President and Secretary of the Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, also served as Treasurer of Columbiana Federation of Sportsman Club. He was a hunter safety instructor and 4H shooting sports instructor.

Paul retired in 2005 from Sekely as a tool and die maker for 20 years.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy (Barnard) McCoy of Salem, whom he married September 10, 1976; two sons, Robert McCoy of Salem and Paul McCoy of Cape Coral, Florida; three daughters, Christina Orodi of Galena, Ohio, Crystal McCoy of Midland, Pennsylvania and Gayle Franklin of Salem; two sisters, Shirley Augenstein of Canfield and Joyce Wolfgang of Salem; 13 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

His father, Robert McCoy preceded him in death on October 28, 2014.

Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the Harvest Baptist Church with Pastor Ron Laughlin officiating.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, July 22, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the church prior to the services.

Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.



