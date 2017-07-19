Portage County Sheriff looking for missing Windham teen

The Sheriff said Savannah Hopper is believed to have left on her own, but she may be in danger

By Published:
Savannah Hopper; missing in Portage County.

WINDHAM TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Portage County Sheriff is asking for help to find a missing teenage girl.

Savannah Hopper, 16, went missing from her home in Windham Township on Wednesday morning.

It is believed that she left on her own, but there are concerns that she could be at risk, according to Portage County Sheriff David Doak.

She is described as being 5’4″ tall, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Doak said those with information about Hopper’s whereabouts should call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 330-296-5100 (Extension 0) or their local police department.

Hopper has been entered with the Ohio Attorney General’s Missing and Endangered Child Advisory website. 

.

