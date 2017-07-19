Rev. R. Regis Heuschkel Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be presided by The Most Rev. George V. Murry, S.J., for the Rev. R. Regis Heuschkel, O.P., 94, who passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, July 19. The celebrant and preacher will be the V. Rev. Vincent De Lucia, O.P. and concelebrated by Dominican Friars of St. Joseph Province.

Fr. Regis was born in New York City, July 17, 1923, a son of Paul John and Claire Moisson Heuschkel.

He graduated from Fordham University and entered the Dominican Novitiate in 1943, in Springfield, Kentucky.

He was ordained to the priesthood on June 10, 1950, at St. Dominic Church in Washington, D.C.

Fr. Regis taught at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Columbus, from 1951-1961. From there he was assigned to St. Mary Priory in New Haven, Connecticut, where he served as the Infant of Prague Shrine Director from 1961-1977. From 1977-1983, Fr. Regis was pastor of Holy Trinity Church in Somerset and subsequent to that assignment was pastor of St. Patrick Church in Columbus. From 1989 to his death, Fr. Regis lovingly served the people and his Dominican brothers at St. Dominic’s Church and Priory in Youngstown.

Besides his parents, Fr. Regis is predeceased by a brother, Richard Heuschkel and a sister, Solange Van Heusen.

Calling hours are from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, July 23, at St. Dominic’s Church.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 25.

The Office of the Dead will be prayed at 6:00 p.m.

Burial will be at the Dominican Fathers Plot at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Fr. Regis’ name to St. Dominic’s Church, 77 E. Lucius Ave., Youngstown, OH 44507.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market St., Boardman, OH 44512.

