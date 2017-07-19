Road improvement project begins in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – A $2.6 million project that will make four roads in Mercer County smoother is getting started this week.

Kirila Contractors of Brookfield, Ohio, was hired for the project, which will be funded entirely by the state. The roads to be improved include:

Route 62 from the intersection with Prindle Street in the City of Sharon to a point near the intersection with Route 18 in the City of Hermitage: 2.4 miles

Route 418 from the intersection with Route 718/760 in Wheatland Borough to the intersection with Route 518 in the City of Farrell: 1.14 miles

Route 58 in Jamestown Borough from the intersection with Route 322 to the intersection with Route 4013 (Shenango Street): 0.2 miles

Route 322 in Jamestown Borough in the area bounded by the Crawford/Mercer County line: 1.1 miles

The work that will be done includes milling and resurfacing, along with updated drainage, guardrails and curb ramps.

The project is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 16, 2017.

No detours are expected, but there may be lane restrictions.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation encourages drivers to slow down while driving in work zones and to be alert.

For more information on projects that are underway, go to www.projects.penndot.gov.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.