Ronald P. Bich Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Ronald P. Bich, of Brookfield, Ohio, entered eternal rest during the early morning hours on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, while under the care of The Grove of Greenville, following an extended illness. He was 75.

Ron was born on February 4, 1942 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Freda Marie (Klein) Bich.

Self was forgotten when Ron enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict to defend our flag and to help keep our country free. He was honorably discharged from his duties with the rank of Specialist E5.

His military service awarded him as a graduate from Farrell High School in 1960.

Following his return home, he married the former, Karen Ellen Crea, on February 16, 1966 and together they started a family. Born to this union where three children, Dawn Renee, Ronald II and Lesley.

He supported his young family by working for Packard Electric, Warren, Ohio, as a Service General for more than 30 years before his retirement. During his early years, he found employment with Malleable Metal, Farrell.

He was a member of the former Grace Lutheran Church, Farrell and the International Union of Electrical Workers #717.

In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, his specialty was hot peppers and cooking on the grill and spit. He was known for his Halloween House and his homemade candy apples. In addition, he played Santa Claus for over 25 years for the Brookfield United Methodist Church Pre-School.

Survivors include his bride, Karen; his children, Dawn Renee (Mark) Burns, Masury, Ohio, Ronald P. (Stefanie) Bych, II, Brookfield and Lesley A. (Benjamin) Bich-Rochester, Copley, Ohio; his grandchildren, Mark (Julia) Burns, Jr., Samantha (James) Waits, Daniel Burns, Tyler “Bubba” Burns, Hunter and Mason Bych; his great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Aubrianna and Addilyn Burns, Adrien Wright Burns and Aiden Wright; his sister, Nancy (Bob) Ellcessor, Masury and his extended family as well.

He was preceded in death by his mother; step-father, Nick Bich and his sister, Carol Ann Daris.

A time of gathering in Ron’s honor will be held from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 21 in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located on the historic village green at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. A Panachida service will be offered at 6:45 p.m. by Rev. Father David Mastroberte.

His celebration continues on Saturday, July 22 with a funeral service being offered at 11:30 a.m. also in the funeral home.

He will be laid to rest in St. John’s Orthodox Church Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, with military honors.

Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home as his family will decide on an appropriate charity of remembrance.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for the Bich family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.



