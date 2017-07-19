Sharon police: Man responsible for at least 19 arsons arrested

John Burns was arrested at his Farrell home Wednesday night

Sharon police.

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon police have a man — who they believe is responsible for several arsons in the city — in custody.

Officers arrested John Burns at 8:30 Wednesday night at his Farrell home, according to Police Chief Gerry Smith.

Police are confident that Burns is involved in at least the 19 arsons on Sharon’s west side.

The department said tips from the public during a press conference several weeks ago helped officers catch him.

Pennsylvania State Police is also involved in the investigation.

