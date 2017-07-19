Storm Team 27: A hot, humid afternoon

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds and sun

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
It will be a warm Wednesday with temperatures pushing into the upper 80s. The humidity will increase through the day with a very small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon..

There’s a better chance for showers or thunderstorms late Thursday into Thursday evening. An isolated storm could be strong. The warm and humid weather will last into the weekend. The unsettled weather will stick around too.

FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Very small risk for an isolated shower or T-Storm. (20%)
High: 88

Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 66

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a showers or thunderstorms afternoon. A strong storm is possible. (40%)
High: 88

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 87 Low: 69

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 86 Low: 68

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 86 Low: 70

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 78 Low: 68

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower early. (20%)
High: 75 Low: 58

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 55

