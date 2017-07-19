Storm Team 27: Another warm and humid night

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Warm and humid weather will continue into the weekend.  The risk for a shower or thunderstorm will stick around too.

Look for temperatures in the upper 80’s again Thursday afternoon.  Heat index values will push into the 90’s!  The risk for a shower or thunderstorm will increase through the late afternoon and evening.  There is a chance for a stronger thunderstorm into Thursday night.  Gusty wind and heavy rain the main threat.

The heat and humidity stick around Friday with a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  A better chance for showers or thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.  Cooler temperatures will return next week.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated shower or storm early. Patchy fog/haze. (20%)
Low: 68

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a showers or thunderstorms afternoon/evening. Some could be strong. (40%)
High: 88

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some strong early. (60%)
Low: 68

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 86

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 85 Low: 70

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 85 Low: 70

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 65

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 59

Thursday: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 60

