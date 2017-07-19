Storm Team 27: Warm with a chance for storms Thursday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Warm and humid weather will continue into the weekend. The risk for a shower or thunderstorm will stick around too.
Look for temperatures in the upper 80’s again Thursday afternoon. Heat index values will push into the 90’s! The risk for a shower or thunderstorm will increase through the late afternoon and evening. There is a chance for a stronger thunderstorm into Thursday night. Gusty wind and heavy rain the main threat.
The heat and humidity stick around Friday with a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm. A better chance for showers or thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Cooler temperatures will return next week.
FORECAST
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a showers or thunderstorms afternoon/evening. Some could be strong. (60%)
High: 88
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some strong early. (60%)
Low: 68
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 86
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 85 Low: 70
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 85 Low: 70
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 65
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 60
Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 59
Thursday: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 60