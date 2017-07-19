Turnpike OKs 6 percent toll increase to take effect in January

The turnpike commission voted for the rate increase that will take effect Jan. 7

Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls are expected to increase due to construction projects.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be hit next year with a 6 percent increase in the price of tolls.

The turnpike commission on Tuesday voted for the rate increase that will take effect Jan. 7.

A typical fare for a passenger car will increase from $1.23 to $1.30 for E-ZPass customers and from $1.90 to $2.10 for those paying in cash.

The new rates won’t apply at the Delaware River Bridge westbound cashless tolling point in the Philadelphia suburbs. In a few areas, the new rates won’t take effect until April.

