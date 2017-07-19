Two people sent to hospital after Youngstown car crash

Power lines were down and two were injured after a driver hit a utility pole early Wednesday morning

By Published:
Power lines were down and two were injured after a driver hit a utility pole early Wednesday morning

Youngstown, OH (WKBN)- Police are investigating a car crash on the south side that landed two people in the hospital and damaged a pole on Wednesday.

Police said the driver hit a utility pole on Hillman Street near Glenaven Avenue around 3:30 a.m. There was some damage to the pole and power lines were down.

Officers closed Hillman Street between Glenaven Avenue and West Evergreen Avenue for a little over an hour while a First Energy crew cleaned up the wires.

The two people in the crash are in stable condition at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s