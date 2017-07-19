United Way giving ‘gift of literacy’ with help of major donation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Way’s Imagination Library program got a big boost on Wednesday.

The Navarro family gave $25,000 to the initiative during a presentation at the Ohio Commission of Hispanic/Latino Affairs (O.C.C.H.A.) on the south side of Youngstown.

The Imagination Library gives kids in Mahoning County free books.

Since the program started, more than 4,600 children have received 125,000 books delivered right to their homes.

“This means so very much because the books today are going to be sent out, not just to the children that are here in O.C.C.H.A., but all across the Mahoning County,” said Kathy Mock, director of education and initiatives at the United Way.

More than 8,000 kids will get a free book every month from birth until age 5.

The United Way calls it a gift of literacy.