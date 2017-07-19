Verdict expected in fatal Berlin boat crash case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A verdict is expected today in the case against a Poland doctor charged in a fatal boat crash last year.

Dr. Joseph Yurich is accused of crashing into a bass-fishing boat, killing Brian Cuppett, of Akron, who was inside. The crash in May of 2015 on the Berlin Reservoir also badly injured Bruce Lindamood, who owned the boat.

Prosecutors claim Yurich was driving too fast at the time and stopped only long enough to curse at the victims before speeding away from the scene.

In court Tuesday, Yurich testified that the sound and impact of the crash triggered memories of his time serving as an Army surgeon in Iraq. He said after that, he remembered little about the crash and said it took him and his wife an hour to piece together what happened and call authorities.

Prosecutors said Yurich was drunk, however, and when questioned by Attorney Dawn Cantalamessa, Yurich admitted that he went to a bar earlier that evening. Cantalamessa said he had two beers and two shots and started drinking another beer at the campground.

Monday, the defense presented its case, including testimony from a boating accident reconstruction expert. He told the court that the fishing boat should have moved out of Yurich’s path and that the victims’ use of a camping lantern may have actually contributed to the crash.

When both sides made their closing arguments Tuesday. The defense claimed prosecutors failed to prove Yurich was intoxicated. They also said it was too difficult to see the fishing boat in the darkness.

Prosecutors insisted that Yurich was both under the influence and reckless.

Judge Jack Durkin will issue the verdict. If Yurich is convicted, he could face mandatory prison time.