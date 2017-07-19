Wanda J. (Wiggers) Roessler Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Wanda J. (Wiggers) Roessler, 76, formerly of Lisbon, died at Salem Regional Medical Center at 6:28 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.

She was born in Lisbon, Ohio on November 30, 1940, a daughter of the late W. Ross and Mae C. Huddleston Wiggers and has lived here all her life.

Wanda is survived by a son, Robert Roessler, Jr of Salem; three daughters, Sharon Strickland of Paris, Tennessee, Teresa Bruner of Fort Smith, Arizona and Anna Cochran of North Jackson; two brothers, Richard Wiggers of Columbiana and Tom Wiggers of Lisbon; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Roessler, Sr. in 2012 and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 24 at 11:00 a.m. at the Weber Funeral Home in Lisbon with Pastor Tina Gallaher of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church, officiating.

Burial will be held at Shadow Law Memory Gardens in Newell, West Virginia.

Friends may call at the Weber Funeral Home on Sunday, July 23 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Please visit www.weberfh.com to send online condolences to the Roessler family.



Order Flowers Here