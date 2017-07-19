William R. “Bob” Lawrence Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Services celebrating the life of William R. (Bob) Lawrence will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 24 at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel where family and friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 23.

Bob was born March 28, 1923 in Emlenton, Pennsylvania, the son of George S. and Erma G. (Ace) Lawrence and came to this area in 1937.

Bob went to be with the Lord late Wednesday morning, July 19, at St. Joseph Hospital.

After graduation from Mineral Ridge high school Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1945-1949 during WWII, as a sergeant in the 970th Counter Intelligence Corp.

Bob was a long time member of Pleasant Valley Evangelical Church.

He retired from Carpenters Local #171 in Youngstown after working many years. He was a member of Mahoning Lodge #393 F&AM, Carpenters Local 171,

Bob is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” (Colbert) Lawrence whom he married December 9, 1950; sister, Norma Jean Robison; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two nephews and one niece.

He was preceded in death by his daughters, Pat Fairburn and Barbara McArthur; son, William and sister, Dorethea Ashburn.

