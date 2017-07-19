Youngstown Marathon Foundation donates proceeds to 2 local groups

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Wednesday, the Youngstown Marathon Foundation gave checks to two local organizations from money it raised at this year’s race.

The Children’s Rehab Center of Warren was given a check for $7,500. The foundation also presented a check to the United Way of the Mahoning Valley.

The CEO of the Youngstown Marathon Foundation, Courtney Poullas, said they want every aspect of their work to help the community they live in.

“Anything we can do to help other people, whether it’s help people to start exercising and get healthy or help children further their physical and mental abilities, we really want to be a part of that.”

