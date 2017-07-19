Youngstown police officer retires after 24 years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police Officer Tony Tulipano retired Wednesday after 24 years of service with the department.

Tulipano began in Youngstown as a community police officer and has been on patrol for most of his career.

He said the job changed a lot in the city, mostly because crime has gone down.

“Today it’s a lot of patrolling, a lot of community policing. They definitely want us to talk more to the businesses in the county and everybody, and it’s really good.”

Tulipano started as a Mill Creek police officer before joining the Youngstown Police Department.

