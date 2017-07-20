2 local men to assist in Sacramento wildfire relief efforts

Red Cross workers Jason Mitman and Mark Strausser are flying to California Friday afternoon

By Published: Updated:
Two local Red Cross workers are going out to Sacramento to assist in disaster relief efforts for a massive wildfire.


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local Red Cross workers are going out to Sacramento to assist in disaster relief efforts for a massive wildfire.

It’s covering nearly 48,000 acres.

Jason Mitman and Mark Strausser are flying out Friday afternoon. They’ll be helping people who have lost their homes or who have been affected by the fire.

The fire is on a much bigger scale than what they’re used to, but Mitman says they know they can help.

“You know, these same people are hurting just like the local people here when they have a house fire,” Mitman said. “So we’re going out to offer them the assistance they need — the moral support and any other assistance we can offer them.”

A third Red Cross worker, Randy Liang of Akron, has already traveled to help in Sacramento.

Mitman and Strausser will be staying for about two weeks.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s