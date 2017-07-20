Auto Parkit CEO says Delphi plant owner made ‘mess’ of property

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A legal feud is taking shape between the owner of Warren’s old Delphi plant and the man who owns Auto Parkit — the company that wants to move in.

Auto Parkit CEO — and Warren native — Christopher Alan wants to redevelop Delphi but the property’s owner, Sergio DiPaolo, filed a federal lawsuit against Alan’s company on Monday in the U.S. District Court in Youngstown.

DiPaolo’s company — Maximus III Properties — claims Auto Parkit has breached the contract by failing to do the following:

Obtain a contractor’s license as required by law

Set up a worker’s compensation account

Provide a copy of liability insurance

Obtain permits from Warren

Submit electrical drawings

Submit architectural drawings

Construct foundations for load-bearing walls

Construct a silt fence to prevent mud into the sewers

Obtain proper Ohio EPA permits

Unlawful burning of mastic glue

The suit also claims Auto Parkit officials refused anyone from Maximus III Properties to “access the premises on numerous occasions…to retrieve property.”

It is asking for $2.5 million in damages.

“It’s a futile attempt at trying to get money from me on a contract that he defaulted on,” Alan said.

Alan claims it’s DiPaolo who has failed to honor the contract and let the WKBN 27 First News cameras inside the plant on Thursday to prove it.

Auto Parkit Vice President Shawn Adams led our tour, which started in the plant’s section on Dana Street. Both Packard Electric and Delphi signs are still visible.

“[DiPaolo] had been basically demoing all of this, really just gutting it,” Adams said.

He said DiPaolo pulled the floor out and sold it for scrap.

A pile of 100-year-old wood flooring was just one area of debris among many scattered throughout the plant — debris which Auto Parkit says is DiPaolo’s responsibility to clean up. They say in some places, there’s asbestos lying around.

“[DiPaolo] created an environmental nightmare over there, everybody knows it…And like everything he puts his hands on, it turns into a mess,” Alan said.

Auto Parkit says DiPaolo took all the copper wiring, electrical systems, the heating and air conditioning — everything that makes a factory valuable — and sold it for parts.

“Which I don’t think does the city any good, it doesn’t do the county anything good, it certainly doesn’t do the State of Ohio anything,” Adams said.

Auto Parkit has already spent over a million dollars cleaning it up. The company built new walls and added blue trim. They renovated a small building in the middle and planted roses around it.

“He has continued to try to obstruct, accuse, defame and he may be able to bully people like he has in the past — in the area of government officials, bureaucrats, things like that — but he won’t be bullying me,” Alan said.

He wouldn’t say how he plans to deal with DiPaolo but he does have questions.

“Why the pertinent government agencies allowed this to happen and allowed it to continue. Why did it take me coming in as the precipitator to getting something done on this property?”

All work on the Delphi buildings has stopped, though Auto Parkit also owns the old General Electric plant next door and work continues there.

Trumbull County has foreclosed on the Delphi buildings because DiPaolo failed to pay taxes. The Delphi buildings will be sold at a sheriff’s sale sometime this fall.

The lawyer who filed the lawsuit for DiPaolo had no comment Thursday.

Old Delphi plant: ‘Environmental nightmare’ View as list View as gallery Open Gallery