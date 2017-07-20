Big 22 alumni L.J. Scott added to Doak Walker Award Watch List

Scott is a two-time Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year, and Trumbull County's all-time leading rusher with 7,476 career yards and 98 touchdowns

By Published:
L.J. Scott's late lunge edges No. 5 Michigan St over No. 4 Iowa 16-13 for Big Ten title
Michigan State's LJ Scott (3) runs for a 1-yard touchdown during the second half of the Big Ten Conference championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015, in Indianapolis. Michigan State won 16-13. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – (WKBN) – Former Hubbard tailback and Michigan State junior L.J. Scott has been added to the 2017 Doak Walker Award Watch List. That honor is given to the country’s best tailback every season.

Scott is one of 10 players from the Big Ten on the 61-player watch list.

L.J. Scott is a two-time Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year, and Trumbull County’s all-time leading rusher with 7,476 career yards and 98 touchdowns.

Last season, Scott led the Spartans in almost every rushing category, and has already racked up 1,693 yards rushing with 17 touchdowns in just two seasons in East Lansing.

The recipient of the 2017 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on Thursday, December 7th.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s