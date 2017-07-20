Big 22 alumni L.J. Scott added to Doak Walker Award Watch List

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – (WKBN) – Former Hubbard tailback and Michigan State junior L.J. Scott has been added to the 2017 Doak Walker Award Watch List. That honor is given to the country’s best tailback every season.

Scott is one of 10 players from the Big Ten on the 61-player watch list.

L.J. Scott is a two-time Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year, and Trumbull County’s all-time leading rusher with 7,476 career yards and 98 touchdowns.

Last season, Scott led the Spartans in almost every rushing category, and has already racked up 1,693 yards rushing with 17 touchdowns in just two seasons in East Lansing.

The recipient of the 2017 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on Thursday, December 7th.