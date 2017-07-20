Cab separates from heavily-damaged truck after crash in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southington Fire Department took some almost unbelievable photos from a crash early Thursday morning.

This happened just after 4 a.m. along US-422.

Only one vehicle was involved, but there was a lot of damage.

The cab of the truck is completely separated from the frame and came to a rest about 10 feet away.

Crews from Southington, Champion and Farmington were called out to help.

They had to use the Jaws of Life to get the driver out of the vehicle.

Southington Fire crews said this crash is a reminder that seat belts save lives.

