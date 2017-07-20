Construction on Route 46 over, boil alert lifted in Niles

The section of road between McKees Lane and East Third Street has reopened

By Published:
State Route 46 closure, Niles, Weathersfield

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A 2,000-foot portion of State Route 46 between Niles and Weathersfield Township has reopened after work to replace a valve underneath it.

Drivers can now travel on the section of road between McKees Lane and East Third Street. The closure of the heavily-traveled route affected thousands of drivers, according to Niles Service Director Edward Stredney.

The boil alert issued during the work there has also been lifted. That boil alert, issued on Monday, affected those living on 1st, 2nd and 3rd streets and side streets in the area.

