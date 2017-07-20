Dennis Chiavazza Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Dennis K. “Denny” Chiavazza, of Sharon, passed away at 2:03 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2017 in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was 71.

Mr. Chiavazza was born on July 12, 1946 in Sharon, a son of Joseph and Josephine Ritenour Chiavazza.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Sharon High School in 1965 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Denny was stationed in Japan where he worked as a cryptologist during the Vietnam War.

He would later graduate from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, Hershey in 1970.

Following graduation, he began a career of service to the City of Sharon that spanned three decades. Denny began his career serving as a member of the Sharon Police Department. For the nearly 18 years, serving as a patrolman for 13 years and later as a narcotics detective for five years. He then worked as a police dispatcher and ultimately retired as a member of the city street department in 2000. Before becoming a dispatcher, Denny owned and operated the former Subs n’ Such restaurant, Sharon, for two years. During retirement, he worked various jobs throughout the Shenango Valley, most recently as a van driver for Community Counseling, Hermitage.

He was a member of St. Adalbert’s Church, Farrell.

Denny was a life member of VFW Post 6404, Sharpsville, where he held several offices and the American Legion Post 299, Sharon.

As a young man, he was a very talented organ player and performed in many local concerts throughout his high school career. Denny liked to read and work in his garden and particularly enjoyed collecting and constructing model railroads.

Surviving are his wife, the former Alison Fitzgerald, whom he married on August 22, 1980; two sons, Joseph Chiavazza and his wife, Lisa, Sharpsville and Christopher Riffle and his wife, Ronna, Fox Chapel, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Dr. Bradley (Heather) Gill, Hillary Gill and Chloe Riffle, Tyler Confer and Anthony and Joanne Chiavazza; a great-grandson, Cameron Gill; two special cousins, Thomas Price and Donna Bluedorn and several nieces and nephews.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Joanne Caracci, whom passed away November 22, 1979; a brother, Robert J. Chiavazza and an infant sister, Beverley Ann Chiavazza.

Calling hours will be held at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service on Sunday, July 23 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

A funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 23 in the funeral home, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor of St. Adalbert’s Church, officiating.

Military honors will be rendered immediately prior to the funeral service.

Please visit www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com to send online condolences to the Chiavazza family.



Order Flowers Here