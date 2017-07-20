Dominick M. “Woody” Pagley, Sr. Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Dominick M. “Woody” Pagley, Sr., 58 of Parkwood Court, New Castle, died Thursday, July 20, 2017 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born February 15, 1959, in New Castle, a son of the late Alexander and Grace (Felix) Pagley.

Dominick was employed by Pagley’s Restaurant in maintenance.

He was a member of the Sons of Italy and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and loved sports.

Dominick was of the Catholic faith and a member of the St. Vitus Church.

He is survived by one son, Dominick M. Pagley, Jr. of New Castle; one granddaughter, Lydia Grace Pagley; two brothers, Louis Pagley and Anthony Pagley and his wife, Toni Jean, all of New Castle and two sisters, Connie D’Ambrosi and Alexis Masi and her husband, John of New Castle and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Reggie D’Ambrosi.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 24, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. and Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Ave.

Blessing services will be held Monday, July 24, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Father Frank Almade of St. Vitus Church will officiate.

