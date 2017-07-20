Former Ohio Congressman Ralph Regula passes away

Regula, a Republican, represented parts of the Canton area in the House for 36 years

Ralph Regula
CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Former U.S. Congressman Ralph Regula has died.

Regula, a Republican, represented parts of the Canton area in the House for 36 years.

Regula held the 16th District seat until his retirement in 2009. He was succeeded by now State Rep. John Boccieri.

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s statement on the passing of former U.S. Rep. Ralph S. Regula:

Ralph Regula was a true public servant, a man who put community above self. For 36 years, Ralph worked tirelessly in Congress to build relationships, forge consensus and break through bureaucracy to improve lives. His advocacy for Ohio was legend. Darlene and I extend our condolences to the Regula family.”

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine also issued a statement:

Ralph was the model of a dedicated public servant. Instead of being called a Congressman, he preferred the term ‘representative to Congress.’ And throughout his 36 years in the U.S. House, he represented the people of Stark County and northeast Ohio incredibly well.

His sense of public stewardship is reflected in the many projects he worked on including the Cuyahoga Valley National Recreation Area, the Ohio and Erie Canal National Heritage Corridor, the Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine, the University of Mount Union and Stark State College.

Regula was 94.

