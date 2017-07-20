Jefferson must replace Knight and his dynamic rushing ability

2017 Jefferson Football Preview

Head Coach: Jim Henson, 13th season (60-60)

Last Season: 5-5 (2-4), 6th place in AAC White Tier

Division: IV (Region 13)

More:High School Football previews from other teams

The Good News

Senior J.J. Henson put together a fine junior season by throwing for 553 yards (6 TDs) and also rushing for 441 stripes (3 TDs). Henson also tallied 60 tackles on the defensive side of the ball from his secondary position. Senior Clay Smock finished third on the team in rushing (219 yards) while averaging 6.3 yards per attempt (3 TDs). Jefferson is also returning a pair of juniors – Nathan Jacobs (8.2 yards per catch) and Zach Bean (15.4 yards per catch) – at the receiver position. Smock and Jacobs both will be welcomed back at linebacker after compiling 27 and 25 tackles respectively.

2017 Schedule

Aug. 25 – at Grand Valley, 7

Sept. 1 – Edgewood, 7

Sept. 8 – Poland, 7

Sept. 15 – at Struthers, 7

Sept. 22 – Girard, 7

Sept. 29 – at Lakeview, 7

Oct. 6 – at Hubbard, 7

Oct. 12 – Liberty, 7

Oct. 20 – Niles, 7

Oct. 27 – at LaBrae, 7

More:High School Football schedules from other teams

Challenges

The Falcons lost 8 of their top 9 tacklers from a year ago including seven All-League selections. Jared Williams took over for Hunter Bean to accumulate over 100-tackles. Just in 2015, Bean tallied 113 defensive stops as a senior. Williams notched 138 tackles last Fall. Austin Norris (2.5 sacks) and Jon Jackson (4 INTs) earned First-Team All-AAC honors. Norris’ line mate Jesse Williams (48 tackles) garnered a Second-Team selection. With all that Jefferson lost on defense, the one name who you can’t overlook is the team’s Mr. Everything on offense – Jeremiah Knight. He topped 1300-yards in three consecutive seasons. Last year was his finest as gained 10.9 yards per carry and was 57 rushing yards shy of 2,000 (1943). He also scored 20 times via the ground and also closed out the year as the team’s third leading tackler (63). Sam Chaney led the team in receptions (9) and finished tied for first in quarterback sacks with 2.5. Chaney also served as the Falcons’ punter (31.0 average).

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 48.0% (48-52)

Playoff Appearances: 0

Playoff Record: 0-0

League Championships: 0

League Record: 17-17*

*-2012-16: All-American Conference

2016 Results

Falcons 26 LaBrae 7

Niles 32 Falcons 20

Falcons 28 Liberty 13

Hubbard 48 Falcons 21

Falcons 49 Lakeview 27

Falcons 50 Girard 40

Struthers 34 Falcons 6

Poland 45 Falcons 8

Falcons 41 Edgewood 0

Grand Valley 19 Falcons 7

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 25.6 (equivalent to 33rd in Area)

Total Offense: 321.1

Passing Offense: 58.7

Rushing Offense: 262.4

Scoring Defense: 26.5 (equivalent to 38th in Area)

…In each of the last three seasons, Jefferson has averaged 26-points or more in each year (2014: 36.3; 2015: 28.0; 2016: 25.6).

2018 North East Eight Athletic League Lineup

Girard

Hubbard

Jefferson

Lakeview

Niles

Poland

South Range

Struthers

Key Number

Within the last six years, the Falcons have failed to post at least a .500-record once (2013: 3-7).

Featured Stat

Over the last three years, Jeremiah Knight dominated the ground game to finish as the school’s all-time leading rusher:

2016: 1943 yards rushing, 10.9 average, 20 TDs

2015: 1593 yards rushing, 6.6 average, 21 TDs

2014: 1317 yards rushing, 7.1 average, 13 TDs