Lakeview appears ready to make their way back to the playoffs in 2017

2017 Lakeview Bulldogs Football Preview
Head Coach: Tom Pavlansky, 19th season (115-75)
Last Season: 6-4 (3-3), T-3rd in AAC White Tier
Division: IV (Region 13)
The Good News
Returning Starters: Offense – 6; Defense – 7
The Bulldogs return many of their key players from a year ago including their quarterback, leading rusher, two of their top three pass catchers and their top three tacklers on defense. “We feel we have a lot of experience at the offensive skill positions and we also have depth on the defensive line this summer,” adds coach Pavalnsky.” Senior Zach Rogers, who was named to the First-Team All-AAC White Tier last Fall, has thrown for 2403 yards and 20 touchdowns in his two seasons as Lakeview’s quarterback. He’ll have a number of playmakers back in the fold which includes Tony Crish, Evan Adair, and Drew Munno. After only seeing 18 carries as a freshman, Crish led the Bulldogs in rushing (498) last year as a sophomore. He scored 10 offensive touchdowns (7 rushing, 3 receiving) and led the team in yards per catch with 24.7 (7 catches, 173 yards). Adair earned First-Team All-League as well after leading the team with 8 rushing touchdowns and catching 25 passes for 481 yards (19.2 avg) and 4 more scores. Munno, not only led Lakeview’s defense in tackles (62), but also snagged 28 balls for 376 yards (13.4 average) and a touchdown on offense. Senior linebacker Joel Lindow finished 2016 with 60 tackles. Crish also played a key role on defense as he had 2 interceptions and 57 tackles. Connor Greenwood, a senior, closed out his junior campaign with 31 tackles and 7 catches for 52 yards. Along the defensive line, the Bulldogs have gained experience on the varsity level. Alec Bartholomew (31 tackles, 2 sacks) and Scott Wilcox (27 tackles) will be asked to see their time on the field grow.
2017 Schedule
Aug. 25 – at Howland, 7
Sept. 1 – Liberty, 7
Sept. 8 – at LaBrae, 7
Sept. 15 – at Hubbard, 7
Sept. 22 – Niles, 7
Sept. 29 – Jefferson, 7
Oct. 6 – at Edgewood, 7
Oct. 13 – at Poland, 7
Oct. 20 – Champion, 7
Oct. 27 – Struthers, 7
Challenges
Lakeview must find replacements for a pair of All-League linemen in Hayden Lazzari and Trevous Stineman. Those two were part of the group up front that allowed Zach Rogers to complete 54.0% of his tosses and to throw for over 1,700 yards. Jatise Garrison has also graduated after catching 61 passes for 943 yards and 9 scores over the last two seasons. On defense, All-AAC pick along the line, Will Danklefsen finished his career out with a 51 tackle season. Danklefsen compiled 122 defensive stops as a junior and senior combined. Also, gone from the unit are Kevin Bayus (54 tackles) and Jim Depizzo (48 tackles). “We’ll need to develop more depth at linebacker,” says Pavlansky. “As well as in the secondary and along offensive line positions.”
Last 10 Years
Overall Winning Percentage: .661 (72-37)
Playoff Appearances: 5
Playoff Record: 4-5
League Championships: 3 (2007, 2010, 2013)
League Record: 40-15*
*-2007 Trumbull Athletic Conference; 2008-2016 All-American Conference
2016 Results
Struthers 41 Bulldogs 14
Bulldogs 48 Champion 6
Bulldogs 45 Poland 13
Bulldogs 42 Edgewood 14
Jefferson 49 Bulldogs 27
Bulldogs 21 Niles 20
Hubbard 47 Bulldogs 10
Bulldogs 20 LaBrae 10
Liberty 28 Bulldogs 21
Bulldogs 313 Campbell Memorial 21
2016 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 27.9 (T-24th in Area)
Total Offense: 216.0
Passing Offense: 178.3
Rushing Offense: 37.7
Scoring Defense: 24.9 (34th in Area)
…The Bulldogs have now averaged 23-points or more in each of the last ten years (2007-16).
2018 North East Eight Athletic League Lineup
Girard
Hubbard
Jefferson
Lakeview
Niles
Poland
South Range
Struthers
Key Number
Lakeview’s football program has not experienced a losing campaign since 2002 (4-6).
Featured Stat
Since 2010, Lakeview has featured 8 different pass catchers who have gained over 340 yards or more in a season receiving.
2016: Jatise Garrison – 599
2016: Evan Adair – 481
2016: Drew Munno – 376
2015: Nick Boldt – 388
2015: Jatise Garrison – 344
2013: Jake Pishotti – 630
2012: Jake Pishotti – 532
2012: Elijah Henderson – 343
2011: Elijah Henderson – 784
2011: Jake Pishotti – 508
2011: Austin Haines – 498
2010: Toma Leveto – 720
2010: Elijah Henderson – 533