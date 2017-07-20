Lakeview appears ready to make their way back to the playoffs in 2017

2017 Lakeview Bulldogs Football Preview

Head Coach: Tom Pavlansky, 19th season (115-75)

Last Season: 6-4 (3-3), T-3rd in AAC White Tier

Division: IV (Region 13)

More:High School Football previews from other teams

The Good News

Returning Starters: Offense – 6; Defense – 7

The Bulldogs return many of their key players from a year ago including their quarterback, leading rusher, two of their top three pass catchers and their top three tacklers on defense. “We feel we have a lot of experience at the offensive skill positions and we also have depth on the defensive line this summer,” adds coach Pavalnsky.” Senior Zach Rogers, who was named to the First-Team All-AAC White Tier last Fall, has thrown for 2403 yards and 20 touchdowns in his two seasons as Lakeview’s quarterback. He’ll have a number of playmakers back in the fold which includes Tony Crish, Evan Adair, and Drew Munno. After only seeing 18 carries as a freshman, Crish led the Bulldogs in rushing (498) last year as a sophomore. He scored 10 offensive touchdowns (7 rushing, 3 receiving) and led the team in yards per catch with 24.7 (7 catches, 173 yards). Adair earned First-Team All-League as well after leading the team with 8 rushing touchdowns and catching 25 passes for 481 yards (19.2 avg) and 4 more scores. Munno, not only led Lakeview’s defense in tackles (62), but also snagged 28 balls for 376 yards (13.4 average) and a touchdown on offense. Senior linebacker Joel Lindow finished 2016 with 60 tackles. Crish also played a key role on defense as he had 2 interceptions and 57 tackles. Connor Greenwood, a senior, closed out his junior campaign with 31 tackles and 7 catches for 52 yards. Along the defensive line, the Bulldogs have gained experience on the varsity level. Alec Bartholomew (31 tackles, 2 sacks) and Scott Wilcox (27 tackles) will be asked to see their time on the field grow.

2017 Schedule

Aug. 25 – at Howland, 7

Sept. 1 – Liberty, 7

Sept. 8 – at LaBrae, 7

Sept. 15 – at Hubbard, 7

Sept. 22 – Niles, 7

Sept. 29 – Jefferson, 7

Oct. 6 – at Edgewood, 7

Oct. 13 – at Poland, 7

Oct. 20 – Champion, 7

Oct. 27 – Struthers, 7

More:High School Football schedules from other teams

Challenges

Lakeview must find replacements for a pair of All-League linemen in Hayden Lazzari and Trevous Stineman. Those two were part of the group up front that allowed Zach Rogers to complete 54.0% of his tosses and to throw for over 1,700 yards. Jatise Garrison has also graduated after catching 61 passes for 943 yards and 9 scores over the last two seasons. On defense, All-AAC pick along the line, Will Danklefsen finished his career out with a 51 tackle season. Danklefsen compiled 122 defensive stops as a junior and senior combined. Also, gone from the unit are Kevin Bayus (54 tackles) and Jim Depizzo (48 tackles). “We’ll need to develop more depth at linebacker,” says Pavlansky. “As well as in the secondary and along offensive line positions.”

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: .661 (72-37)

Playoff Appearances: 5

Playoff Record: 4-5

League Championships: 3 (2007, 2010, 2013)

League Record: 40-15*

*-2007 Trumbull Athletic Conference; 2008-2016 All-American Conference

2016 Results

Struthers 41 Bulldogs 14

Bulldogs 48 Champion 6

Bulldogs 45 Poland 13

Bulldogs 42 Edgewood 14

Jefferson 49 Bulldogs 27

Bulldogs 21 Niles 20

Hubbard 47 Bulldogs 10

Bulldogs 20 LaBrae 10

Liberty 28 Bulldogs 21

Bulldogs 313 Campbell Memorial 21

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 27.9 (T-24th in Area)

Total Offense: 216.0

Passing Offense: 178.3

Rushing Offense: 37.7

Scoring Defense: 24.9 (34th in Area)

…The Bulldogs have now averaged 23-points or more in each of the last ten years (2007-16).

2018 North East Eight Athletic League Lineup

Girard

Hubbard

Jefferson

Lakeview

Niles

Poland

South Range

Struthers

Key Number

Lakeview’s football program has not experienced a losing campaign since 2002 (4-6).

Featured Stat

Since 2010, Lakeview has featured 8 different pass catchers who have gained over 340 yards or more in a season receiving.

2016: Jatise Garrison – 599

2016: Evan Adair – 481

2016: Drew Munno – 376

2015: Nick Boldt – 388

2015: Jatise Garrison – 344

2013: Jake Pishotti – 630

2012: Jake Pishotti – 532

2012: Elijah Henderson – 343

2011: Elijah Henderson – 784

2011: Jake Pishotti – 508

2011: Austin Haines – 498

2010: Toma Leveto – 720

2010: Elijah Henderson – 533