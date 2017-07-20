Laura Mae (Daniels) Stewart Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Laura Mae Daniels Stewart, 74, passed peacefully Thursday, July 20, 2017 with her children at her side.

Services will be held Saturday, July 22, at 10:30 a.m. at the Fox Funeral Home in Boardman.

Laura was born January 1, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, only daughter of the late A. Paul and Marie Bernard Daniels.

Laura attended St. Edwards School and graduated from Ursuline High School in 1960. She attended Marymount College in Washington D.C. and graduated in 1962.

She worked for General Fireproofing in Youngstown and Meade Paper Company in Dayton, Ohio until she started her family.

She resided In Dayton until 1988.

She was married on May 20, 1967 to Robert Jay Stewart who preceded her in death on October 11, 1988. She loved her husband and children with all her heart.

She leaves behind her two children, Eric and Kara F. Stewart; her brothers, Paul B. Daniels of Columbiana, Leslie B. (Beth) Daniels of Palm Beach, Peter J. (Pat) Daniels of Canfield and Tucson, John C. “Jack” (Sandy) Daniels of Canfield and Anthony C. “Tony” (Mary) Daniels of Mineral Ridge; close family friend, Bridget Linton of Canfield; nine nieces; one nephew; two great-nieces and three great-nephews.

Laura is fondly remembered by her family for her dry sense of humor, statuesque beauty and fashion sense. She was ahead of her time in healthy eating, she added bean sprouts to her children’s peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. In later years, she took on the role of family matriarch celebrating holidays with her five brothers and their families. Laura always had story to tell that could make anyone laugh. Her favorites were of her brother’s antics. She loved classic movies. She enjoyed the Ladies Bible Study at Old North Church. She was a very talented seamstress and enjoyed her beautiful gardens up to her final days.

Calling hours will be from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market Street. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Monday, July 24 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.