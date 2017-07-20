Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dead at 41

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington's death as an apparent suicide

Chester Bennington, left, and Dean DeLeo of the band Stone Temple Pilots perform in concert during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center on Saturday, May 16, 2015, in Camden, N.J. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Los Angeles County coroner says Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of hard rock, hip-hop and rap, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday.

He was 41.

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington’s death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.

The group sold 10 million copies of their 2000 debut, “Hybrid Theory,” and then another 4 million with 2003’s multiplatinum “Meteora.” Both albums explored feelings of frustration and fury.

Bennington, who sported piercings and tattoos, struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life. He was married and is survived by six children.

