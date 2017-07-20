Lisa S. Shoemaker Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Lisa S. Shoemaker, 54, passed away at her home on July 20, 2017 following a brave battle with cancer.

Lisa was born in Warren, Ohio on December 3, 1962, a daughter to Robert and Bettie (Toler) Bryant.

After graduating from Champion High School, she furthered her education at Youngstown State University earning a bachelor’s degree in business.

On August 27, 1983, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Randy Shoemaker.

Lisa worked for Johnson Rubber until their closing at which time she made a career change and was currently working for Primary Health Network in Sharon, Pennsylvania as a medical biller and coding specialist.

She enjoyed gardening, being outside and most importantly spending time with her family and friends. She was also passionate about Dachshund rescue. Lisa and Randy have kept numerous weenie dogs over the years.

She attended Fowler United Methodist Church and was a member of AACP, a billing and coding organization.

Visitation for Lisa will be held on Tuesday, July 25 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Cortland Location 164 N. High Street, where a funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26 with Pastor Mary Prior officiating.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Randy; her mother, Bettie Bryant; her sisters, Sandy (Doug) Dailey and Marcia (Ken) Woodard; her brothers, Gary Bryant and Dave Bryant; her six dachshunds, Nadia, Keisha, Boo Bear, Duster, Whirly and Ginger as well as many other relatives.

Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Robert Bryant.

Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to send online condolences to the Shoemaker family.



