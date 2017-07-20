Local Democrats hope to overshadow President Trump’s Youngstown visit

Mahoning County Party Chairman Dave Betras has plans for an anti-Trump rally on Central Square

By Published: Updated:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump smiles as he walks on the South Lawn upon arrival the White House in Washington, Saturday, July 8, 2017, from the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday’s campaign-style rally by President Donald Trump won’t be the only event happening in Youngstown on Thursday evening.

Local Democratic leaders said they plan to host their own anti-Trump demonstration Tuesday in the city’s Central Square. The protest will be a half dozen blocks from the president’s venue, at the Covelli Centre.

“Mahoning County is not Trump, he lost Mahoning County,” said local party chairman Dave Betras.

Betras said he hopes to get out the message that the president said a lot of things that he still hasn’t delivered.

“He likes to say ‘Promises made, promises kept.’ I like to say, ‘Promises made, promises broken.’ What is he doing, or what has he done that has benefitted the blue-collar workers in the Mahoning County and in the Mahoning Valley?” he said.

His rally will begin around 5:30 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. — around the time that the president is expected to begin his event.

Betras is also arranging for a sign-painting party on Monday evening at the Mahoning County Democrat Party’s headquarters. Those attending the Covelli Centre rally will not be able to bring signs, however.

In the meantime, there have been talks between local law enforcement agencies and the U.S. Secret Service to plan the itinerary of Tuesday’s visit. There have been rumors of a stop prior to the event at the Covelli Centre, but those details are still being worked out.

You can watch President Trump’s speech live on Tuesday night. It will be streamed on WKBN.com and broadcast from the Covelli Centre on MyYTV.

The speech is scheduled to start around 7 p.m.

Those interested in attending the event are being told to register through Trump’s website. 

.

