Mahoning County indictments: July 20, 2017

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on July 20, 2017:

David P. Rowbotham: Extortion, menacing by stalking, possession of criminal tools and three counts of impersonating a police officer

Susan J. Malysa: Three counts of endangering children

Sarah M. Vangundy: Violation of a protection order

Candace R. White: Possession of cocaine, inducing panic and possession of drug paraphernalia

Raylin Blunt and Robert Duval: Possession of cocaine, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of having weapons while under disability

Juchard Duncan: Possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia

Ikeia Hasley: Possession of cocaine

Austin A. Angeli: Possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

David Buchanan: Possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia

Joseph Dawson: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications

Jason Rapcinko: Aggravated robbery and robbery with firearm specifications

Raylen Wallace: Aggravated possession of drugs

Tedarro Williams: Possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and six counts of possession of drugs

Kristina Lee Green: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, inducing panic and possession of drug paraphernalia

David Emeka Deshaw Madumelu (aka David Kitchen) and Daniel James Madumelu (aka Daniel J. Kitchen): Aggravated murder, murder (felony/life), aggravated robbery, attempted murder, and two counts each of felonious assault with firearm specifications and having weapons while under disability with repeat violent offender specifications

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

