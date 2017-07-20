Man run over by team of horses in North Bloomfield

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was sent to the hospital after being run over by a team of horses around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A woman called the Trumbull County Dispatch and said the horses ran her husband over near Creaser Road.

She said the 40-year-old man was still conscious, but his head was split open, according to the dispatch.

The victim has not been identified yet. He was taken by helicopter to Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

